City of FSJ shares more information showing surplus in 2017 was only $5 million

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has shared more information about a Council report received last week that showed the City had a surplus of $29.8 million in 2017.

According to a post on Facebook, the City says the surplus includes tangible capital assets or things like roads, buildings and other City infrastructure. The assets make up $24.7 million of the $29.8 million meaning, in reality, the City had a cash surplus of $5.1 million.

The Facebook post went on to say, the actual cash amount has been split between reserves for things like snow clearing in bad snow years, capital projects that weren’t completed in 2017 and funds for future capital projects like the new RCMP detachment.

After local media shared the information that the surplus was $29.8 million, several residents vented on social media accusing the City of increasing property taxes without a need to considering the surplus from 2017.