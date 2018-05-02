City unveils plans for new expanded permanent Toboggan Hill Dog Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John unveiled the plans for the proposed permanent Toboggan Hill dog park at an open house session at the Pomeroy Sport Centre last night.

A number of residents came out to the open house to see the City’s proposed vision, which would greatly expand the size of the park’s current off-leash dog area and make several big changes to the park itself. Due to the size of the area proposed to be used, the City is actually proposing to build two dog parks built together, one for big dogs, and the other for small dogs.

The proposed new areas would occupy a large part of the western third of Toboggan Hill Park, effectively using nearly the entire treed area of the park close to 93rd St. The overall size of both dog parks would be 8 acres.

The off-leash areas would incorporate some of the trees that are currently growing in the thicket, while most would be cut down to make way for grass areas, a wood chip surface, and the 5 foot tall perimeter fence. The park would have a lit walking path that would be maintained year-round.

To help provide access to the new park, the City plans to build a new parking lot off 93rd Street that would have 30 extra wide stalls and handicap parking north of the current parking but the skate park. South of the park, the city would also build a new outdoor public washroom that would also have a water fountain built for both people and dogs.

The City will be accepting feedback on its proposed design on until May 8th on its website: fortstjohn.ca/letstalk.