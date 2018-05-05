CN Rail crews continue work to clear mudslide near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – CN Rail continues to work to remove two locomotives after a mudslide near Chetwynd.

The slide happened sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday and was strong enough to knock two lead locomotives off the track. Both locomotives are still up and on the embankment and are not leaking any fluids.

No one was injured in the slide and the slide has not affected Highway 97.

Crews are now working to remove the mud and clear the track. It’s unknown how long that will take, but crews will be working night and day to finish the task.