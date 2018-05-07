CN Rail line reopened after mudslide west of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – CN Rail has reopened its rail line 40 kilometres west of Chetwynd after a mudslide derailed one of its freight trains last week.

The mudslide occurred sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday, and pushed the train’s two lead locomotives off the track. No one was injured in the derailment, and the locomotives were not tipped onto their sides, meaning there were no fluids spilled and no damage to the environment.

CN spokesperson Kate Fenske said that crews worked through the weekend to clear the mud and debris that had covered the rail line. She added that the rail line between Chetwynd and Prince George has since completely reopened.