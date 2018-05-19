Community Pitch-In Week starts Sunday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community Pitch-In Week starts this Sunday in Fort St. John.

Pitch-In Week gives residents the chance to give back to the community by picking up garbage in parks, roads, and by businesses in the city.

to register for Pitch-In Week go to the visitor centre and pick up a registration form, or contact the Community Development Coordinator at: communitydevelopment@fortstjohn.ca.

Volunteers will go out everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until May 27th.