Condill Hotel starting to come down

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The demolition contractor hired by the City of Fort St. John has completed the abatement of contaminated materials inside the Condill Hotel, and today started to knock the historic building down.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the demolition phase is expected to take approximately one month during which time the sidewalk and the parking lane in front of the building will be closed. Once the demolition is complete near the end of June and the site has been fully remediated, the property will be offered for sale for redevelopment.

Harvey said in a release that the sale of the lot will provide a return on investment over the next 20 or 30 years. Any proposed development will follow the City’s Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaws that guide the form and character of any new or renovated building in the downtown core.

“This generational opportunity for downtown redevelopment will have a lasting effect on our community,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

The City of Fort St. John purchased the building last July from Leo and Elaine Budnick, and announced after taking possession in September that it would be demolishing the historic building. After being awarded the contract to demolish the hotel last October, Prince George-based NAPP Enterprises for just over $457,000, with the total budget of acquiring and remediating the site for development set at $1.5 million.

After finding more hazardous material than what was published in the tender, NAPP submitted a number of change orders that resulted in the City increasing the demolition budget by roughly $650,000. However, since NAPP resumed work in February, Harvey said that the City has not received any more change orders.