Council approves new property tax rates for 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved new tax rates for 2018, that will see the tax rate increase for almost all property owners in the city.

In April, the City’s General Manager of Corporate Services David Joy gave a presentation on the proposed tax rates for 2018. Joy explained that after Assessment BC finalized property assessments earlier this Spring, the value of property assessments in Fort St. John actually decreased an average of seven percent compared to last year, while business property assessments increased just over three percent. Overall, the city saw property values drop by roughly $200 million, from $3.8 billion to $3.6 billion.

Joy said in April that the rate increase is needed to keep revenues the same as in 2017 in order to maintain the same services the City provided last year. He explained that homeowners whose properties dropped in value by the average of seven percent will actually pay less in property taxes this year, while those whose property values were unchanged will see a $40 increase this year.

Here is a breakdown of the new tax rates.