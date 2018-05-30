Council approves road improvement projects 

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John councillors voted in favour of approving several road improvement projects on Monday.

Councillors voted in favour of awarding a tender for sidewalk and street lighting improvements along 82nd St. between 96th and 100th Avenues. The City received two bids for the project from two Fort St. John-based companies.

Interoute Construction Ltd. submitted a bid of $574,028.60, while council voted to award the tender to Knappett Industries Ltd., whose bid came in at 528,348.45. Councillors also voted in favour of directing staff to keep construction costs under the aggregate budgeted amount of $500,000 but, where required, to allocate any additional funds needed from the Peace River Agreement Reserve Fund.

City Council also adopted a bylaw for a Local Area Service parcel tax to help pay for road improvements on 98th Ave. between 102nd and 104th Streets, and on 104th St. between 97th and 98th Avenues. The total cost of the improvement project is budgeted at $1,342,076.30. The City will be paying for $884,536.11, and area residents will be covering $457,540.19, payable via the parcel tax.