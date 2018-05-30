Council approves temporary use permit for Temporary Tank Farm

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council met Monday and approved a temporary use permit for a Temporary Tank Farm at 8831 100 street.

GFL Environmental made the request to continue operations of their business on their current property, which consists of four industrial storage tanks containing used oil and glycol. The request is to stay where they are presently located until the end of their lease, which is August 31st, 2020.

The tank farm has been at its present location since 2015, but the company is looking to move to the Fort St. John industrial zone once their lease expires.

During discussion Mayor Lori Ackerman made sure that if council approved the temporary use permit and problems with the tanks surfaced, GFL Environmental would be held liable.