Council approves variance permit for Gridline Project Ltd.’s Site C fabrication shop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council approved a variance permit which will allow Site C Dam floodgates to be built inside the city.

Gridline Project Limited was approved the variance for the property at 11506 91 Avenue. The permit will allow for a 17 metre high fabrication shop to be built on location in the Surerus industrial park. The shop will help with construction of a 50-ton double girder crane that will be used to move large sections of steel inside and outside of the building.

Surerus Industrial Park is located in the M-1 industrial zone, which means 15 metres is the highest a building in that area is permitted to be. A property owner on Old Fort Road near the work site spoke to the permit with his biggest concern being the excessive lighting and lack of privacy the worksite gives his home.

Council listened to the man’s plea and directed him to a photo of a tree buffer that would be placed on the property line to help his issue.