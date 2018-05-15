Council awards two contracts in connection with possible new RCMP Detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved two contracts to help start the construction of the new RCMP detachment in the city.

At Monday’s Council meeting, a staff report was presented recommending a contract be awarded to KMBR Architects of Vancouver for $1,113,300 plus GST and a second contract to Unitech Construction Management Limited for $1,690,600 plus GST.

According to the report submitted by General Manager of Community Services, Wally Ferris “Awarding these contracts puts together the core team of the Integrated Project Delivery team.”

The cost of building a new RCMP Detachment could go as high as $43 million. The City hopes to fund the new facility through annual lease payments on 40% of the full capital cost from the Province and through grants with the Federal Government.

The City will also use funds from the Peace River Agreement and internal reserves to fund the construction if the project moves forward.