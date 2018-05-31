Council can’t hit the button on crokicurl

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council met Monday and decided that more information was needed before they authorized a new ice rink to be built for crokicurl.

Back in February, Council met to discuss the feasibility of bringing crokicurl to the Energetic City. Councilor Larry Evans was so intrigued by the idea of bringing the sport to Fort St. John, he asked staff to bring forward recommendations on “ways it could be done, not ways it can’t be done.”

After the February meeting, the Fort St. John Curling Club was asked whether they would partner with the city to help support crokicurl. The Curling Club opted not to take part as they were focusing on efforts to raise $50,000 for new curling rocks.

A report from city staff was brought forward at Monday’s meeting asking Council to authorize $9,330 to be allocated from the Winter Cities account of the 2018 Capital Budget to build an ice rink and purchase the necessary equipment for crokicurl.

Staff said that an additional ice surface next to the Curling Club would result in the need for more staff on the grounds. City Manager Dianne Hunter explained that the funding for the additional staff would have to come from the City’s Operations budget and not the Capital budget, since the funding would need to be ongoing.

A key issue council brought up was where the rocks for crokicurl would be stored when not being used, and decided the best idea would be to store the rocks in an outdoor lockable cage.

Council decided to defer a decision on crokicurl until they can get an estimate on how much the cage would cost. Hunter said staff could have an answer as early as the end of June.