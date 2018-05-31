Council issues three proclamations

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council met on Monday and approved three new proclamations.

The first proclamation was that the week of June 10th be declared Filipino Friendship Week, the second being that June 6th be declared “What Matters to you” Day, and the third being that the week of May 27th be declared National Tourism Week.

Filipino Friendship Week will see the City of Fort St. John raise the flag of the Philippines on the newly installed fourth flag pole outside of City Hall.

“What Matters to you” is an organization that aims to improve healthcare in B.C. by asking and listening to what really matters to the patients. The organization will celebrate “What Matters to you” Day on June 6th in hopes of raising awareness to provide better outcomes for patients in care.

National Tourism Week is all about celebrating tourists who visit the city of Fort St. John. Tourist bring great social, economic, and business opportunities to residents of Fort St. John and National Tourism Week will help showcase that.