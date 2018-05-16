Council passes a number of Local Area Service bylaws for road improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council approved a number of bylaws that will allow the City to levy parcel taxes for Local Area Service projects.

Council voted in favour of adopting the bylaws for road improvements, including paving and the installation of sidewalks, streetlights, storm drains, and gutters for three sections of road in the City. The first bylaw covers the improvement of 86th St. between 91st and 93rd Avenues, the second covers 87th Ave. west of 107th St., and the third covers 104th Ave. between 101st and 102nd Avenues.

Advertisement

The total cost for the three road improvement projects is just under $1.9 million. Of that, the City will be covering $1.2 million, while owners of properties affected by the road improvements will be paying a combined $685,155.20 over a period of twenty years.

Third reading for another Local Area Service parcel tax bylaw for two paving projects was rescinded before the bylaw was amended and passed third reading once again. That Local Area Service project would see road improvements made along 98th Ave. between 102nd and 104th Streets, and 104th Street between 97th and 98th Avenues at a total cost of $1.3 million. If approved at the next council meeting, the City would cover $884,536.11 of the project’s budget, while property owners would be paying a total of $457,540.19.