Council to consider bylaw banning cannabis operations next Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council will be considering a bylaw at next Monday’s Council meeting that would define cannabis retail operations and would prohibit the selling of cannabis anywhere within City limits.

Staff are recommending that cannabis retail operations, which would be permitted on any property that currently allows all other retail operations, be prohibited within city limits similar to other communities across the province. Taylor, Dawson Creek, and Comox have also passed similar bylaws in recent months to get ahead of cannabis legalization before the federal government’s targeted July 1st date.

City planners will be giving a presentation to Council during Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 1:30 p.m. before the bylaw is due to be read for the first two times at the regular meeting at 3:00 p.m.

The Provincial Cannabis Control and Licensing Act received first reading in the Legislature on April 26th, and staff are recommending that additional time is needed to consider the permitting of cannabis-related uses in select areas.

The full presentation and a copy of the bylaw can each be found below.