Council votes in favour of giving Frozen John a makeover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has voted in favour of giving its mascot Frozen John a makeover and purchasing a new costume.

Last fall, the City started the public consultation process with the idea of replacing Frozen John due to the mascot costume’s age. After gathering public feedback, staff put forward a proposal to replace Frozen John with a hockey-playing moose.

In December, Council voted against the report from staff to adopt the moose mascot due to the City getting confused with this radio station’s news website, Energeticcity.ca.

At Monday’s meeting, staff presented a new report to council that kept Frozen John’s basic look, with the elf’s outfit now adhering to the City’s branding guidelines.

The mascot will be swapping his elf shoes and bright orange jacket for a pair of boots, a blue scarf and a yellow zip-up jacket that will be the same colours as rest of the City’s branding.

The estimated cost for the new mascot suit is $6,930 including taxes.

Councillor Larry Evans was the sole councillor to vote against the motion, saying that he had made his feelings on the matter felt during the first vote on a new mascot last year.

The new and improved Frozen John will be unveiled at the first big event after the suit is completed.