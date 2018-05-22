Crews battle wildfire in Saskatoon Island Park

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Fire crews from across Grande Prairie County in Alberta had to extinguish a wildfire that erupted in Saskatoon Island Provincial Park over the weekend.

According to 2DayFM Grande Prairie, the Wembley Fire Department was called out to battle the wildfire at around 1:30 on Monday afternoon. The fire grew to around 2.5 hectares in size, prompting fire crews to call in backup. Two provincial wildfire crews and two helicopters, as well as firefighters from the Beaverlodge Fire Department, La Glace Fire Department, and County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service.

As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, the Wembley Fire Department said that the wildfire has been declared under control. The Fire Department said that there was not a major loss to the park, and that the fire is currently suspected of being human-caused.

Story courtesy 2DayFM Grande Prairie: https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/39567/crews-fighting-wildfire-in-saskatoon-island-provincial-park/