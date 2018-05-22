Crews continuing battle against Buckinghorse fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing the battle against a wildfire that erupted Monday near the Alaska Highway north of Buckinghorse River.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says that firefighters are at the scene of the fire, which is located near Trutch Mountain. Reynolds said that an air tanker was used throughout the day Monday to drop water on the fire, which has grown to 6.5 hectares in size, but has not crossed the Alaska Highway. The highway remains open in both directions, with traffic control personnel directing motorists through the heavy smoke in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service website does show another fire roughly one kilometre away on the other side of the highway, but Reynolds said that fire is unrelated to the fire near the road, and is being held as a spot fire. Both fires are suspected is having been sparked by lightning after several thunderstorms rolled across Northeast B.C. on Sunday evening.