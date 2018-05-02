Crews working to extinguish forest fire near the Site C Dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Crews from the Forest Fire Service and B.C. Hydro are working to contain a fire near the Site C Dam.

The fire broke out on Wednesday and is approximately 4 hectares in size. Crews from the Forest Service and B.C. Hydro are working to contain the fire and B.C. Hydro has hired a helicopter to help with the suppression efforts.

The smoke covering Fort St. John is coming from the fire that is currently uncontrolled.

If the current fire suppression doesn’t work, more crews will be brought in to fight the fire Thursday.

There is another fire northwest of Fort St. John, that is approximately 100 hectares in size. The fire isn’t creating a lot of smoke today and crews are working to put out that fire.

