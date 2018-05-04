Cribbage Classic set to begin Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2018 Cribbage Classic is set to begin this Sunday at the Lido Theatre.

The Cribbage Classic is a round robin doubles tournament that will feature eight games for every team. 120 total Fort St. John residents (60 teams) have signed up for the tournament thus far.

The tournament will include a free lunch for the participants as well as cash prizes for the first, second, and third place finishers. Pre registration is encouraged as spots in the tournament are limited. Registration costs $25 per person.

The tournament starts at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.