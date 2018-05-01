Dawson Creek couple claim $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Kim and Susan Gamble from Dawson Creek have been announced as the winners of the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize from the draw on April 28th.

Kim and Susan purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven in Dawson Creek. sometime between Thursday and Saturday evening. The couple says that the reality of their win is sinking in as they share the news with more of their friends and family. They said that their winnings will go towards new home renovations and a trip to Hawaii.

“We heard there was a winning ticket sold in Dawson Creek so I decided to check my ticket on the Lotto App,” said Kim. “As soon as I scanned it, I instantly froze up and was speechless.”

“I didn’t know what Kim was looking at so I popped my head over to see the app and instantly froze up too,” said Susan. “It was a speechless moment frozen in time. It’s hard to explain the shock but we just couldn’t believe our eyes.”

In addition to the $1 million prize, the April 28th draw featured 50 additional guaranteed prizes, seven of which were won in B.C.