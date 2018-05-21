Dawson Creek RCMP arrest male after he allegedly threatened Walmart staff

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of a male allegedly shoplifting and threatening staff at the local Walmart with a knife.

On Sunday, May 20, a staff member at Walmart reported that while attempting to retrieve what was believed to be stolen merchandise from a male walking out of Walmart, he was threatened as the male brandished a large knife at him saying he was going to kill him.

Dawson Creek RCMP officers were already in the area on unrelated matters and arrived on scene shortly after the incident. The male was located in the Canadian Tire parking lot and apprehended. A search of the male located a large kitchen knife, a machete, a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and some stolen merchandise. The male is currently in police custody.