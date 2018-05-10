Dawson Creek RCMP searching for two alleged car thieves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Mounties in Dawson Creek are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people who allegedly stole a pickup truck just over a month ago.

On Thursday, April 5th, police received a report of a blue Dodge pickup truck that was stolen from a home near 15th St. and 109th Ave. Cst. Jaime Ekkel with the Dawson Creek RCMP said that the pickup was stolen sometime during the overnight hours, and that the keys were located in another vehicle parked nearby.

Advertisement

The pickup truck was involved in a flight from police incident at around 3:00 in the morning, but it was not recovered at that time. Later that same afternoon a tip was received of the possible location of the vehicle, and police found the truck in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station with the keys inside and the doors unlocked.

Two occupants were seen exiting the vehicle and were caught on surveillance video at the gas station. The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the couple.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two, or any other information about the incident is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).