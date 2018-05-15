Dawson Creek to hold public meeting about the future of Rotary Lake

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek will host a public meeting about the future of Rotary Lake later this month.

The public meeting will be held on May 28 at the Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts starting at 7 p.m. The man-made lake at the Mile 0 Park in Dawson Creek has been closed since the death of a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

Northern Health order that the lake be closed after the girl’s foot became stuck on a drain at the bottom of the lake. Northern Health has said Rotary Lake’s designation should be changed to that of a pool, meaning it would have to follow much more stringent requirements.

In January, Dawson Creek City Council received a report from staff that said it would cost anywhere from $400,000 to $500,000 to convert the lake into a pool, plus the annual cost of operating that could run over $200,000.

In a post on Facebook in January, Mayor Dale Bumstead said that council decided to table the motion for consideration at a future date. He explained that the reason the resolution was made is that the City cannot afford up to half a million dollars in upgrades and up to $200,000 in annual costs to operate another pool.

The City will make a presentation during the public meeting about the current status of the lake and will take feedback from the public on what to do next with the facility.

