Dawson Creek’s Jen Jenkins eliminated from Masterchef Canada

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Aspiriing professional chef and Dawson Creek resident Jen Jenkins is sadly out of contention for the title of Masterchef Canada, after she was eliminated on last night’s episode.

Jenkins first cracked the Top 12 during the show’s season premiere in April. The 28-year-old stay-at-home mom had managed to make the Top 7 of the show’s competition, which featured the return of contestant Kaegan Donnelly from Vancouver after he won a redemption challenge.

The eight amateur chefs were split into two teams to create a three-course tasting menu inspired by the Group of Seven for seven Order of Canada recipients. Sadly, the Red Team ended up rallying after nearly falling apart to beat Jenkins’ team in the challenge, meaning the team’s four members now had to stave off elimination.

The four had to compete in the Pressure Test / Replication Challenge, which involved replicating oysters prepared three different ways. The first was a Japanese-inspired sake poached oyster with Asian pear slaw and shelled lobster claw. The second was a raw oyster topped with mignonette sauce, champagne jelly, and red tobiko, and the third was an oyster Rockefeller with béchamel spinach purée, sautéed oyster mushrooms with panko crumbs.

Marissa Leon-John ended up winning an impromptu oyster-shucking contest, meaning Jenkins was up against Donnelly and Beccy Stables in the final challenge, which she sadly lost.

Despite being eliminated from the show, Jenkins’ future in the culinary industry looks incredibly promising. Jenkins and her family will be moving to Ontario later this year after she was accepted to the Stratford Chefs School. Jenkins said that she’ll begin her studies next fall, with the goal of achieving her dream of being paid to do what she loves: cook delicious food.