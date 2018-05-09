District of Taylor testing evacuation sirens today to kick off Emergency Preparedness BBQ

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor will be hosting an open house and barbecue this afternoon for residents to learn about being prepared for an emergency, with the event due to get a noisy start.

The District says that it will be testing its Emergency Evacuation Siren system Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The sirens will be sounding intermittently throughout the community while District staff conduct the test and do maintenance on the sirens.

The District will also be hosting an open house on the topic of emergency preparedness that is being put on in partnership with the Taylor Industrial Mutual Aid Group. Officials with industry partners in Taylor will be meeting and informing residents about their plans in the event of an emergency, and how residents can prepare themselves. The open house will also feature a barbecue, along with a bouncy castle and other kids activities.

The open house event is taking place this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Taylor Community Hall.