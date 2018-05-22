Energetic Amazing Race coming back to Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is bringing back the Energetic Amazing Race this Friday.

The event will have participants circling the city looking for clues and locations where they will have to solve puzzles and complete challenges. All challenges must be complete within two and a half hours after the race begins.

There will be an adult division as well as a family division for residents to sign up for. Teams must have a minimum of two and a maximum of six participants to be eligible to compete. Prizes will be given out to the best dressed team in each division.

Registration for the race must be done in person at the Visitor Centre.

The race starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.