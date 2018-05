Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Evacuees of two fires – an apartment fire in Fort St. John and a wildfire north of the City – are being advised that they’ll need to report to a new locale.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Fort St. John said that the Emergency Support Services reception centre would be moving from the Pomeroy Sport Centre to the North Peace Arena. The arena is located at located at 9805 – 96 Avenue in Fort St. John.