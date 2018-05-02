Fence goes up around lot next to Totem Mall to stop dumping

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the Totem Mall say that no imminent development is taking place on the vacant lot located across 96a St. from the mall, and that a steel temporary fence erected around the lot is to ward off trespassers.

A mall official, who declined to be named, said that the lot has been used as a parking area by truckers for the past several years, especially after the mall and the City upgraded sewers in the area. The official said that the truckers that park on the lot have been dumping oil and other fluids, while RV drivers have even been disposing of toilet refuse on the lot.

“It’s disgusting,” said the official.

The mall’s owner, the Canadian Tire Real Estate Investment Trust, also owns the piece of land between the mall and Wal-Mart and decided that the fence needed to be erected to stop the trespassing and illegal dumping.