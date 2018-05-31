Fire crews fighting Tommy Lakes Fire continue to get help from Mother Nature

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service say that Mother Nature appears to be on their side right now in their fight against the Tommy Lakes Fire burning approximately 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

Fire Information Officer Ellie Dupont says that the fire, which is still the largest burning in B.C., has been reassessed at 22,583 hectares. There are currently 216 firefighters, 10 helicopters, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment working at battling the wildfire.

Dupont said that the Wildfire Service has assigned firefighters to fight against all of the fire’s flanks, with a specific focus on the fire’s southeast side. She said that the fire jumped across the natural guard formed by the CN Rail line, but that the rail line is intact, adding that crews from the both the Wildfire Service and CN are wetting down the track to reduce the flammability of railway ties.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Dupont said that the fire is currently 10 percent contained, with most of the containment on the fire’s southeast flank. She said that crews are anticipating getting the fire more under control over the next few days, since the hot, dry, and windy weather that swept across the Peace Region last weekend isn’t currently forecast.

Earlier today, the Peace River Regional District lifted the evacuation order that was in effect for the area near the fire, downgrading it to an evacuation alert.