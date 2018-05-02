Fire Fighters responding to grass fire near the 271 road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in a field just off the 271 road.

The fire is burning part of a field and trees in the area. The fire is located just off the Alaska Highway. Right now crews from the Charlie Lake Fire Department are on scene working to fight the fire. There is one house near the fire.

Advertisement

We are waiting for more information from local fire officials and will update this post as more information becomes available.

If you have information to share, email [email protected]