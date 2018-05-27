Fire Officials investigating Ridgeview Apartment Homes

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fire erupted late Saturday night at the Ridge View Apartment Homes.

According to Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows, the fire started at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the third floor of the west side of the building. Crews were on the scene battling the blaze until about 4:30 a.m.

Burrows explained that the fire spread to the roof, and that heavy winds pushed it into the attic space. Burrows added that if not for a fire wall separating the east and west side of the building, the entire roof could have went up in flames.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown as crews are still investigating the area.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely and fire crews were able to save all six cats in the building.

More updates are to come shortly.