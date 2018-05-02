Firefighters Ball turns 10 this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Professional Firefighters Association will be hosting its 10th Annual Firefighters Ball this weekend.

Firefighters Charitable Society President Adam Winn said that this year’s event, which will celebrate the 10th Anniversary, has already sold out. Wynn said that the proceeds from the ball will go toward the Society’s fund that helps local residents cover travel expenses when getting medical treatment outside the Peace Region.

The firefighters will also be raising money for the BC/Yukon Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. Last year, the firefighters raised close to $50,000, while in 2016 the ball brought in over $40,000 for charity.

