Firefighters continue to work the Pouce Coupe fire and others in the Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Firefighters continue to fight forest fires that started on Saturday in the B.C. Peace.

The largest fire is south of Pouce Coupe at 27 hectares. There are currently 28 firefighters working the fire and they are making good progress. Crews are working on the perimeter of the fire. An origin and cause investigator is on route to start the investigation into what caused the fire, but early indications suggest it is human-caused.

The Baldonnel fire is currently in the mop-up stage with 16 firefighters working on the scene. The fire reached seven hectares in size.

A fire in East Pine, that can be seen from Highway 97 is still burning and 50 percent contained. There are nine firefighters working the fire that is only one hectare in size.

There were only two new fire starts on Sunday. One west of Charlie Lake is less than a hectare is in size and one south of Chetwynd is two hectares.

All the other fires that started Saturday are now considered out.

All of the fires started this weekend, were caused by humans.

B.C. Wildfire Service officials are stressing residents in the Peace Region need to obey the fire ban that was implemented earlier this month for the entire region. A category two ban is in place that covers all open burning of any material (piled or unpiled) smaller than two metres high and three metres wide. The ban also includes burning barrels, fireworks and stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres. At this time the ban does not include campfires.

Fire Information Officers Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre said that conditions in Northeast B.C. are starting to dry out because of the lack of rain that the rest of the Southern Interior has experienced this week.