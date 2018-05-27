Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 86 street

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a fire at the Ridgeview Apartment building on 86 street at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The fire caused the entire building to be evacuated and part of 86 street to be closed while officials fought the fire.

The official cause is not known at this time, but eyewitnesses suggest it started on a balcony of one apartment building.

Residents of the building were evacuated to the Pomeroy Sport Centre, which was also set up to receive evacuated homeowners from the Tommy Lakes fire north of Prespatou.

As we get more information about the fire, we will post updates here. If you have any pictures or video to share email news@moosefm.ca