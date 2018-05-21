Firefighters working forest fire near Buckinghorse along the Alaska Highway

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire service is working to extinguish a forest fire near Buckinghorse and the Alaska Highway.

The fire started Monday afternoon and is near Trutch Mountain along the Alaska Highway. The B.C. Wildfire Service has traffic control crews in the area monitoring smoke conditions. Motorists should expect delays if they plan to travel in the area.

The Highway is still open at this time.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the fire is 6.5 hectares in size and in stable condition. Water tankers attacked the fire Monday afternoon along with two initial attack crews. Firefighters will reassess the fire Tuesday morning to determine how to continue their attack.

According to the Wildfire Service, there are no structures near the fire and it is believed the fire was caused by lightning.