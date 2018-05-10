Flight Basketball bottle drive raises more than expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flight Basketball team raised more money than they expected after holding a bottle drive this weekend.

Bottle drive organizer Tamara Hollman said that residents were dropping bottles off for the team all week, as well as using flight’s donation code at the bottle depot. She said that the team raised $2,500 over the weekend.

Hollman explained that not all 120 athletes participated in the bottle drive, but every team was represented by several players. Some players that weren’t in the bottle drive participated by doing yard work and clean-up for companies to raise money.

Flight Basketball is still fundraising and will continue to do yard work and clean up for companies that need it. Rates for yard work and clean up are by negotiation.

The Association’s next endeavor will be the “Swoosh” basketball tournament in Edmonton. The tournament sees teams from all across the country participate, and Hollman says it will be a very competitive tournament for the team.

The tournament takes place on the May long weekend.