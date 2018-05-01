Flight Basketball team holding bottle drive this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flight basketball team will be holding a bottle drive this Saturday to raise money for their upcoming season.

The team will be raising money for jersey costs, tournament fees, and sponsorship for kids that can’t afford to pay the increased fee this season. The Association says it has been rapidly growing in the Fort St. John area and now has ten teams comprised of 120 players.

Parent volunteer Tamara Hollman says with more kids playing, the fees for jerseys, tournaments and other necessities have risen. Some of the tournaments the Flight Basketball teams will attend are in Grand Prairie, Edmonton, Sexsmith, and Grimshaw.

The bottle drive is set for May 5th, but if residents want to drop off bottles earlier, they can do so at the GSL building behind Pure Propane. Residents can also donate at the bottle depot to account number 274.

Flight Basketball is also hoping to do yard clean up and other fundraisers in the near future.