Former U.S. vice president condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion on Twitter

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Former U.S. vice-president Al Gore says the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is destructive and should be stopped.

The environmentalist posted a tweet Thursday saying the pipeline carrying “dirty tar sands oil” would be a step backward in efforts to solve the climate crisis.

Advertisement

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline carrying dirty tar sands oil would be a step backward in our efforts to solve the climate crisis. I stand with @jjhorgan, @MayorGregor, and all of the Canadians – including the First Nations – who are fighting to stop this destructive pipeline. #StopKM — Al Gore (@algore) May 10, 2018

Gore says he stands with B.C. Premier John Horgan, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and all of the other Canadians, including First Nations, who are fighting to stop the pipeline owned by Kinder Morgan.

The pipeline expansion would triple the flow of heavy oil products from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday she’s confident talks aimed at getting construction of the pipeline expansion back on track will be successful before a May 31 deadline.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)