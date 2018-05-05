Fort Nelson RCMP investigating threat of a school shooting

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson RCMP are investigating graffiti found on the side of R.L. Angus School in Fort Nelson that suggests there could be a school shooting on May 7 and 8.

According to a letter sent out to parents on May 4, the School District and RCMP discovered the graffiti and are now investigating the threat. At this time, Superintendent of Schools Diana Samchuck says “the threat is not seen as entirely credible, however, one can ever be 100% certain.”

The District says parents can decide if they want to bring their child to school on Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8.

The RCMP will have an increased presence at the school both days and the side doors will be secured. All students, staff and visitors will have to use the main entrance of the building.

Absences will not be counted towards any attendance policy.

District Staff are asking the public to contact the RCMP if they have any further information about the graffiti.

A similar threat was found targeting the Fort Nelson Secondary School back in February.