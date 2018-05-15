Fort St. John building numbers record highest numbers of 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The start of construction season helped the value of construction for Fort St. John as they recorded their highest numbers of 2018 by a long shot.

According to the latest building numbers from the City, the value of construction more then doubled its 2018 total of $1.37 million this month alone. April had 16 total permits which brought in $2,906,300 million, of the 16 permits seven were for single family homes.

So far in 2018 the city has issued 30 permits, eight of which have been family homes.

The city’s value of construction for all of 2018 sits at $4,273,300, which is over $2 million less than they made at this time last year ($6,746,000).