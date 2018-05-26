Fort St. John celebrates Tourism Week

Advertisement

Fort St. John, B.C. – Fort St. John is joining communities, cities, and regions across British Columbia to recognize National Tourism Week that runs May 27 to June 2, 2018.

“Our community has enjoyed another banner year. We welcomed over 17,000 visitors last year; enjoying more than 20 tourism businesses that call Fort St John home,” said Mike Whalley, Tourism Fort St. John Board Chair. “Tourism is an important piece of our local economy and supports social, cultural, and recreational benefits for all residents of Fort St John.”

“Tourism improves quality of life for British Columbians in many ways – it creates good jobs in every region of the province and allows us to enjoy festivals, museums, sports, arts and culture, making B.C. a better place to live and visit,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “The tourism industry is essential to the fabric of B.C. Our government is committed to championing tourism as we work to grow the industry and attract more visitors from Canada and around the world.”

The Tourism Fort St John Board was established to aid in the delivery of a community-based approach to tourism development. Tourism Fort St. John encourages tourism development within the city and with tourism providers in order to attract more tourists, increase their length of stay, and increase the volume of tourism experiences.

BC’s tourism industry experienced record-setting numbers last year, and the trend is continuing as businesses and destinations across BC have already enjoyed a busy first quarter and are anticipating more record results this summer. Operators and communities around BC are sharing their Tourism Week celebrations on social media using the hashtags #BCTourismMatters and #TourismWeek.