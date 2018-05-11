Fort St. John City Council to Vote on new look for Frozen John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City Council of Fort St. John is holding their regular council meeting on Monday, where they will decide on whether or not to update the city’s mascot.

The staff report to Council says it was evident from the public engagement process in 2017 that the community loves its mascot, but as indicated to Council, the Frozen John costume needs to be replaced. City staff will present a new version of the mascot based on the City of Fort St. John Brand guidelines.

“These guidelines ensure that the new Frozen John is aligned with the corporate look while maintaining his character and charm.”

The mascot will swap his elf shoes and bright orange jacket for a pair of boots, a blue scarf and a yellow zip up jacket.

The estimated cost for the mascot update would be $6,930.

If approved, the new Frozen John would be unveiled at an upcoming city celebration like the Santa Claus Parade or Canada Day, depending on when the mascot is finished.

Last December the city scrapped a proposed moose mascot as it caused too much confusion with the city of Fort St. John and Energeticcity.ca who directly connected with Moose FM:

