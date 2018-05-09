Fort St. John Hospital getting equipment courtesy of donation from Spirit of the North

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital will be getting funds for a new piece of equipment after the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation presented Northern Health with a grant totalling $709,539.

In the past fiscal year the Foundation, which was founded as the Prince George Regional Hospital Foundation in 1991, has donated nearly $1.3 million to Northern Health. The latest grant to Northern Health was comprised of funds for equipment, education and enhancements to healthcare throughout the region.

The nearly $710,000 includes money for hemodialysis transonic monitor in Fort St. John, as well as other pieces of equipment in Mackenzie, Fraser Lake, and at the University Hospital of Northern B.C.

“Spirit of the North is grateful to our many donors who so generously provide funds to better health outcomes in the region,” said Judy Neiser, CEO for Spirit of the North. “The funds are graciously received through our sustainable supporters, sponsors, and those who support the events that are hosted as part of the Spirit’s community giving. Through these donations we are able to support Northern Health, other specialized healthcare agencies, and the education of healthcare workers. We could not do this without such tremendous support – we are truly thankful.”