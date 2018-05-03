Fort St. John Huskies hope to have 14 returning players from last years team

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are in the middle of their offseason but are already looking towards main camp where they hope to have 14 returning players.

According to Head Coach Todd Alexzander the team could potentially return seven forwards, five defenseman, and two goalies.

Team Captain Jarod Lang will likely leave the team to move on to university hockey, as well Assistant Captain Sean Wilson is graduating from the league and will not be able to return to the club. The Huskies could still return Assistant Captains Josh Robinson and Gary Loewen.

Coach Alexzander explained that the Huskies will still be very competitive next season and have their sights on a league title, with the ultimate goal being a provincial title.

The next item on the agenda is the team’s year end meeting where the management will get together to discuss budget and other hockey operations. Huskies Main camp is set for August 24th-26th.