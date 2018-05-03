Fort St. John Killbillies open season with a win

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies opened their season last Saturday with a game against the Grand Prairie Radleak Rollers.

The team knocked off the Radleak Rollers 163-69 and had a constant lead of about 50 for most of the game. The team played fast and had a lot of hard hits according to Team President Jenna “Jennacide” Hildebrand.

Hildebrand explained that the younger players on the team learnt a lot, threw some hits and got some good experience for the league. Jordan “Mitzz” Kosinsky was awarded the game MVP.

The Killbillies’ next games will be this Saturday in Peace River where they will play the Grimshaw Grim Reapers and the White Court Hot Rollers in a double header.

The Next home game for the Killbillies will be May 26th at the North Peace Areana.