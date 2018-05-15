Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association looking for coaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association are looking for Atom Rep and Atom Development coaches for the upcoming hockey season.

to be considered for the job coaches must have level two coaching certification, they must have had a criminal record check done in the past three years, their “Respect in Sports”, and the concussion awareness training tool.

Advertisement

Teams are required to have one coach, one manager, and two Hockey Canada Safety Persons, but can only have a maximum of five staff members on the bench at one time.

To apply to be a coach, assistant coach, or on-ice helper visit:http://fsjminorhockey.ca/article/42440

Interviews for coaching jobs will be conducted at the end of the school year. The deadline to apply to be a coach is May 31st, if no one applies there will be no development team this year.