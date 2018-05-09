Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse season to start this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association is set to open their season this weekend with games at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The Tyke, Novice, Peewee, and Bantam teams will all be in action as they take on teams from Grand Prairie and Williams Lake. The first game of the weekend will be at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, with the final game being at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The association has grown popular this year as 100 kids have signed up to play in the league according to League Pesident Annika Hedican. The children will also have league play as a part of their season which starts on June 2nd.

The lacrosse teams were also supposed to compete in a tournament in Edmonton over the May Long weekend but the tournament was cancelled due to not enough teams signing up.