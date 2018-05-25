Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse set to travel to Prince George and Mackenzie

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association is set to travel to Prince George and Mackenzie this weekend.

The Bantam team will travel to Prince George, while the Peewee, Novice, and Tyke teams will all go to Mackenzie.

The Bantams will play a double header with Prince George as both games are on Saturday. Game one is at 1:30 p.m. and Game two is at 6:30 p.m.

The Peewee, Novice, and Tykes will play a collection of games against Vanderhoof, William’s Lake, and Prince George over the next two days.

These games mark the start of Great White North League Play for Fort St. John minor lacrosse.