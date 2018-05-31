Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse teams win half their games on the weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse was in action this past weekend with games in Mackenzie and Prince George.

The teams played well and were able to win six of their 12 games.

The results for the games are shown below:

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Tykes in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:

Game 1: FSJ 13 Mackenzie 3

Game 2: FSJ 8 Mackenzie 2

Novice White in Mackenzie, Sunday, May 27:

Game 1: FSJ 7 Vanderhoof 3

Game 2 FSJ 13 Mackenzie 1

Novice Black In Mackenzie, Sunday, May 27:

Game 1: FSJ 14 Mackenzie 2

Game 2: FSJ 8 Vanderhoof 3

Peewee White in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:

Game 1: FSJ 5 Williams Lake 14

Game 2: FSJ 7 PG1 9

Peewee Black in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:

Game 1: FSJ 4 PG1 11

Game 2: FSJ 7 Williams Lake 17

Bantam in Prince George, Saturday, May 26:

Game 1: FSJ 1 PG2 9

Game 2: FSJ 3 PG1 19

The novice and peewee teams will host Quesnel and Mackenzie for a handful of games this Saturday and Sunday.