Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse teams win half their games on the weekend

Parker Hedican taking the face off in Mackenzie. Photo by Annika Hedican.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse was in action this past weekend with games in Mackenzie and Prince George.

The teams played well and were able to win six of their 12 games.

The results for the games are shown below:

Tykes in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:
Game 1:  FSJ 13    Mackenzie 3
Game 2:  FSJ 8     Mackenzie 2
Novice White in Mackenzie, Sunday, May 27:
Game 1:  FSJ 7    Vanderhoof 3
Game 2  FSJ 13   Mackenzie 1
Novice Black In Mackenzie, Sunday, May 27:
Game 1:  FSJ 14   Mackenzie 2
Game 2:  FSJ 8    Vanderhoof 3
Peewee White in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:
Game 1:  FSJ 5   Williams Lake 14
Game 2:  FSJ 7   PG1 9
Peewee Black in Mackenzie, Saturday, May 26:
Game 1:  FSJ 4   PG1 11
Game 2:  FSJ 7   Williams Lake 17
Bantam in Prince George, Saturday, May 26:
Game 1:  FSJ 1   PG2 9
Game 2:  FSJ 3   PG1 19

The novice and peewee teams will host Quesnel and Mackenzie for a handful of games this Saturday and Sunday.

 

